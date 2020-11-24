7-Eleven Debuts Cheeseburger and Buffalo Chicken Sliders

The new menu items can be found in select Southern California stores and enjoyed hot right away or grabbed cold and saved for later.

7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles and San Diego are adding cheeseburger and buffalo chicken sliders.

Served on buns from Bread Artisan Bakery, and priced at 99 cents, one mini sandwich is ideal for a quick snack, or pick up a few to make a hearty meal.

7-Eleven has a variety of convenient ways to purchase the new sliders, whether in-store and take them to go or order for delivery through the propriety 7NOW delivery app.

“Sliders are a fantastic addition to our hot foods menu, and we think this little sandwich will have a lot of big fans,” said Bob Frey, 7-Eleven senior director of fresh food. “This craveable comfort food is made in our own commissary kitchens. Plus, with two different varieties, you can choose a single slider or order a few to create a combo that fills you up.”

The new sliders are delivered daily on brioche rolls baked at Southern California’s own Bread Artisan Bakery and come in two varieties:

Cheeseburger: Loaded with an all-beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, fire-roasted onions and signature secret sauce

Buffalo Chicken: Breaded chicken breast topped with spicy buffalo sauce

They can be found at select 7-Eleven locations and can be enjoyed hot right away or grabbed cold and saved for later. Don’t forget to pair Sliders with 7-Select chips, a refreshing Big Gulp beverage or the new sugar-free Triton energy drink.

For customers who don't want to venture out, 7-Eleven offers delivery in participating markets through its 7NOW delivery app.

