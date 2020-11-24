Cumberland Farms to Thank Customers With Coffee

Chain will treat patrons to a free hot or iced coffee any time they visit on Thanksgiving Day.

With Thanksgiving coming up this week, upstate New York-based convenience retailer Cumberland Farms wants to show some gratitude by buying its customers a cup of coffee. Thanksgiving Day, the chain will treat customers to a free hot or iced coffee in any size to celebrate the holiday.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, customers can grab a free coffee all day, from midnight to 11:59 p.m., including the brand’s signature hot or iced Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size, or a rich and smooth cappuccino.

For customers whose beverage of choice isn’t coffee, the deal also applies for a free hot tea or a hot chocolate. The free drink will be available at all of Cumberland Farms’ nearly 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida.

Coffee lovers can get adventurous by adding selections from Cumberland Farms Flavor Station. Customers are welcome to mix, match and make it how they like it with a flavor shot from an array of tastes that are sure to please.