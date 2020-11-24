Huck’s Invests in GetUpside’s Enhanced Digital Tools

Huck’s Food & Fuel, a network of more than 120 gas stations and c-stores spread throughout the Midwest, is launching GetUpside at all of its stores across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee to complement the Huck’s-branded mobile app.

Huck’s CEO Murat Tokad said he believes investing in digital marketing and fuel rewards tools like GetUpside is especially critical during these unprecedented times to provide the advantage needed to capture demand and incentivize customers to move from the pump to the c-store.

“Our Huck’s consumers are relying on digital tools now more than ever as a result of COVID-19,” said Tokad. “We are deepening our investment in digital to meet our loyal customers where they are. We believe that with the GetUpside partnership, we will expand our reach and provide our customers with the rewards and incentives that they expect and deserve.”

Tokad added that the platform’s economic model was an especially attractive consideration in executing the deal because there is no IT investment and no upfront costs.

“We were attracted to the fact that we will never pay for transactions from customers unless GetUpside gets those customers to buy more than usual,” he said. “That measurement — in addition to the positive votes of confidence we heard from other fuel partners — convinced us that the platform would complement the other digital investments we’ve already made for our customers.”

The GetUpside mobile app connects new customers to gas stations by presenting users with personalized offers based on their transaction history, providing drivers cash back on gas and delivering retailers incremental profit.