Love’s Expands Contactless Payment Options In-Store and at the Pump

Love’s Travel Stops announced that it has expanded contactless payment options for transactions inside and outside locations across the country.

The expansion includes tap-and-go credit cards, mobile phone payment options and Mobile Pay from the Love’s Connect app.

“With the holiday driving season upon us, we want our customers to know about the increased amount of options they have when paying for fuel and other items like food, drinks and snacks,” said Ginny Webb, Love’s chief information officer and vice president of technology. “Being able to purchase items quickly and safely is very important to our customers and we are pleased to be able to offer these contactless options.”

Mobile and contactless technology helps limit COVID-19 exposure and offers more convenience for the customer. While adding these options, Love’s remains committed to ongoing enhancements of security features. Here are the options customers can use at Love’s:

Apply Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay

Tap-and-go credit cards, such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover

New smart terminals, that combined with Love’s credit processing software, cut checkout time in half

To fill up their tanks, professional drivers can use Love’s Mobile Pay on the Love’s Connect app to answer prompts, pay for fuel and receive contactless, digital receipts using mobile phones. Lastly, Mobile Receipts on the Love’s Connect app provides professional drivers access to contactless receipts from all the transactions they make when their My Love Rewards card is swiped or scanned.

Contactless transactions inside Love’s locations have more than doubled in the last year. Four-wheel customers using contactless options to pay at the pump have increased by more than five times in 2020.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 28,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.