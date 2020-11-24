VERC One of Boston Globe’s Best Workplaces

New England c-store operator has earned the ‘Top Places to Work’ award five times, adding to strong reputation for its commitment to diverse, welcoming workforce.

Duxbury, Mass.-based convenience store chain VERC Enterprises has been named one of the ‘Top Places to Work’ in Massachusetts in the 13th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

The ‘Top Places to Work’ recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay, benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50-99 employees; medium, with 100-249 workers; large, with 250-999; and largest, with 1,000 or more employees.

“This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged and cared for,” said Katie Johnson, the Globe’s ‘Top Places to Work’ editor.

The rankings in ‘Top Places to Work’ are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations.

“We’re honored to be a recipient of this prestigious recognition — one we have received five times — from the Boston Globe and proud that we have created the type of working environment that is worthy of our being named a best place to work,” said VERC Vice President of Operations Barry Ahern.

Recognition is not new to VERC Enterprises, which operates 34 locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company has a long history of recognition by civic and other groups. VERC is known throughout the region for its efforts to recruit candidates with disabilities and re-entry after incarceration. VERC has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a ‘Best Place to Work’ in Massachusetts and as a ‘Leader in Diversity.’ In 2017, VERC was named Employer of the Year by both the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind and The ARC of Greater Plymouth, and Employer of the Year for Hopeful Journeys in 2017.