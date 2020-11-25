Conexxus Chooses DFS’ Wayne EMV Protocol as Industry Standard

The Conexxus Forecourt Payment Terminal Group has approved the Wayne EMV protocol specification of Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) to serve as the forecourt outdoor payment terminal (OPT) industry standard. DFS is part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries.

The adoption of the Wayne protocol marks Conexxus’ first standard protocol publication for OPTs within the industry. This is groundbreaking in an area that traditionally has utilized device-specific and supplier-specific specifications, which makes device interoperability at retail locations much more difficult to achieve.

The effort highlights the DFS and Conexxus collaboration to drive standards and innovation for the convenience and petroleum market. Conexxus is a nonprofit, member-driven technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and petroleum market.

The mission of the Conexxus Forecourt Payment Terminal Group is to develop and adopt standards to facilitate the integration of payment terminals on the forecourt.

“The released Conexxus forecourt OPT standard is a clear example of how the industry can come together to quickly solve industry issues through contributing the base data standards as Dover Fueling Solutions has done, and Conexxus working groups dedicated to getting these enabling standards in the field,” said Conexxus Executive Director Gray Taylor. “Retailers and their vendor-partners quickly came together to solve an issue keeping the industry from EMV compliance, and achieved this before the EMV deadlines of this coming April.”

Brad Schumacher, DFS vice president of global key accounts and marketing said that having a Conexxus standard for outdoor EMV payments will facilitate integrations and certifications to meet the upcoming liability shift. “Many point-of-sale systems and electronic payment servers have already integrated the Wayne protocol,” said Schumacher. “So it is a logical process for Conexxus to use it to create the initial standard, as well as enhancements to meet future needs, such as point-to-point encryption.”

DFS acquired the Wayne brand in 2016. Wayne has been an industry leader in forecourt outdoor payment products and solutions for over 50 years. The official release of the Wayne EMV protocol specification defines the XML protocol for control of fuel island payment devices; pump-integrated or as a stand-alone. The standard includes the ability to manage magnetic stripe, EMV and NFC transactions, and control the consumer interface.