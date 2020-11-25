Fun Freebies Mark ’24 Days of Casey’s’ This Holidays Season



While plans may be changing this year, Casey’s is still ‘Here for the Holidays.’ The c-store chain announced its ’24 Days of Casey’s’ promotion for customers to celebrate the season and have a little much-needed fun.

Each day from Dec. 1-24, Casey’s will reveal a surprise offer for its Casey’s Rewards members. The offers will include free drinks and snacks, BOGO deals, bonus points and other items. One offer will be revealed each day in the Casey’s app to Rewards members.

Customers who participate in the “24 Days of Casey’s” program will be entered to win a $500 cash prize to help them celebrate the holidays their way. No purchase is necessary; guests simply have to save the “24 Days of Casey’s Sweepstakes” offer in the Casey’s app to be automatically entered to win, with 24 winners named in all. Each day, one winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

“This year, especially, we want to help bring joy to this holiday season,” said Megan Elfers, Casey’s vice president of marketing and advertising. “We hope our guests will enjoy unwrapping these special offers with Casey’s Rewards, as well as the chance to win some holiday spending cash.”

In addition to the “24 Days of Casey’s,” guests can sip a seasonal coffee — flavors include Peppermint Cocoa, Gingerbread Mocha Cappuccino and Gingerbread Coffee — and pick up a holiday DIY Donut Kit for a fun family activity or as a gift for a sweet treat-loving friend. Guests can also enjoy deals on Casey’s delicious pizza with made-from-scratch dough to fuel everything from holiday gatherings to late-night gift-wrapping sessions, including two large single topping pizzas for $8.99 each the entire month of December. Curbside pickup and in-app ordering is available to make holiday meal planning and pickup easy.

Importantly, and true to Casey’s mission to be Here for Good in the communities it serves, Casey’s is giving back with its “Slice of Joy” initiative. Between now and Dec. 31, Casey’s will donate pizza to many local organizations across its 16-state footprint. The pizzas will be given to those experiencing a challenging holiday season — such as community shelters, post offices and assisted living facilities — due to COVID-19. Casey’s is here to support those who need extra cheer this time of year.