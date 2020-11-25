Rutter’s Donates $60,000 to Six Pennsylvania Charities

Rutter’s continues its support of local charities in 2020 with more than $500,000 donated to date and more on the way.

Rutter’s announced that it has donated a total of $60,000 to six charities throughout its Pennsylvania footprint. The selected charities focus on children, youth and education in various communities that Rutter’s serves.

Organizations receiving contributions include: YMCA of Chambersburg, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County, Cedar Foundation of Lebanon County, Northeast PA Manufacturers and Employees Council, Cumberland Valley School of Music, and the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

“During these trying times, all of us at Rutter’s recognize that charities and nonprofit organizations need our support now, more than ever,” said Rutter’s President and CEO Scott Hartman. “We take pride in supporting charities and programs that benefit children in the communities we serve.”

Rutter’s donated $12,000 to the YMCA of Chambersburg, an organization committed to improving the lives of their community members through youth development programs, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of Chambersburg will use the funding for their Youth Achievers Program, which provides children in grades 8-12 with college readiness programs and education, including mock interviews, college tours and halp with college and financial aid applications.

“This program is provided to these children at no cost to the families and relies solely on the support from our community,” said YMCA of Chambersburg Executive Director Carla Christian. “The Chambersburg YMCA would like to thank Rutter’s for their very generous gift to support our Youth Achievers Program.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County, Cedar Foundation of Lebanon County, Northeast PA Manufacturers and Employees Council, and Cumberland Valley School of Music all received $10,000 to support their programming and services, geared towards youth education and development. The Cedar Foundation and the Manufacturers Council will use their funds to continue their student-focused programming in local schools.

To date in 2020, Rutter’s has donated more $500,000 to charities primarily focused on helping children in their communities. Rutter’s plans to announce several hundred thousand dollars more in donations to local charitable organizations through the end of the year.

To see how Rutter’s community-based programs are benefiting communities, visit www.rutters.com/community.

Rutter’s is headquartered in Central Pennsylvania and operates 78 c-store locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.