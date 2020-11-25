Tri Star Energy Opens New Twice Daily, White Bison Coffee in Alabama

The Athens, Ala., grand opening showcases Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee’s recently updated store design and extended menu offerings.

Nashville-based Tri Star Energy announced the opening of a Twice Daily convenience store and White Bison Coffee in Athens, Ala.

The concept combines convenience and quality with Twice Daily’s convenience store and White Bison Coffee’s artisan coffee beverages and fresh, handcrafted café menu. This is the second location in the Northern Alabama market following the brands’ debut in Town Madison last fall.

“We are thrilled to bring White Bison Coffee and Twice Daily to the people of Athens,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “Whether it’s enjoying coffee with friends, grabbing food on-the-go or fueling up, we’ve got you covered. We pair convenience with quality to accommodate our guests and their busy lives.”

The White Bison Coffee concept offers expertly roasted, handcrafted specialty coffee drinks — featuring drip coffee, single origin pour-over coffees, cold brew, nitro coffee, hot and cold espresso beverages, seasonal drinks and more. Guests can also enjoy freshly baked pastries and handmade breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and Bistro snack boxes.

The Athens, Ala., location also includes a White Bison Coffee drive-through window, allowing guests the convenience of ordering great coffee without ever leaving their car.

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily’s premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. There is also a fresh deli case with handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers.

Living out the company’s mission of “Building Lasting Relationships by Serving Our Community,” the Twice Day Thrive program donated trees to Big Springs Park in Athens.

Committed to reducing carbon emissions throughout Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama, Twice Daily launched its Thrive program in 2018 as the first sustainability program of its kind in Twice Daily’s home state of Tennessee. Specifically designed to help improve community support and the environment, Thrive locally plants trees every time someone fills up at a Twice Daily location.

In addition, White Bison Coffee provided a monetary donation to The Salvation Army of Decatur to assist with the non-profit’s upcoming Christmas assistance that serves Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence Counties.

Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee follow local mask mandates and encourage guests to wear a mask and maintain a social distance from others while shopping in-store. Extra precautions include hand sanitizing stations and plexiglass barriers separating guests from the cashiers.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy is one of the Mid-South’s premier convenience retailers. Founded in 2000, the company owns and operates Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale channels of trade in 14 states. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, which includes locations throughout Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama.