December 2020 Issue: 40 Under 40

CStore Decisions presents the 2020 class of 40 Under 40 C-Store Leaders to Watch.

2020 has brought challenges to the c-store industry like no other. The COVID-19 pandemic arrived in spring, changing the way retailers approach their businesses and escalating digital disruption. Stores have scrambled to keep customers and employees safe with social distancing decals, masks and plexiglass shields. At the same time, they’re launching mobile apps, online ordering, curbside pickup, delivery and contactless payment. Next generation leaders, who are digital natives and generally quick to adopt new technology, are leading the way forward with innovative solutions to help their chains thrive in these difficult times.

On the pages that follow, CStore Decisions presents the 2020 class of 40 Under 40 C-Store Leaders to Watch. These next-generation leaders represent some of the most promising young executives in the c-store industry today, selected from chains of all sizes across the convenience store industry. Among them, these retailers hold a variety of positions, including CEO, category manager and chief financial officer, to name a few.

Several are members of the National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Young Executives Organization (YEO), a growing group of emerging industry frontrunners focused on education and networking with other under-40 executives in the competitive c-store channel. Those interested in nominating future leaders for next year’s 40 Under 40 or joining YEO can contact CStore Decisions Editor-in-Chief and NAG Executive Director John Lofstock at [email protected].