MAPCO Wishing Loyal Customers ‘Appy Holidays’

Convenience store chain MAPCO is ready to help shoppers get into the holiday spirit at any of its more than 300 locations.

Users of MAPCO’s mobile app can score some cool merchandise through its “Appy Holidays Giveaway,” which enters app users who use mobile pay into a weekly drawing for a chance to win gifts like Beats, Ray-Bans, a Fitbit Versa 3 and more.

Black Friday shoppers who are also MAPCO MY Reward$ members were eligible to receive a boost for the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season with a complimentary 16-ounce cup of MAPCO Feel Good coffee.

And to celebrate Cyber Monday, MAPCO MY Reward$ members can redeem 30 free MAPCO coffees for just 3,000 points (expires 60 days after loaded).

While guests satisfy their coffee craving, they can take advantage of other MAPCO savings by signing up for the convenience store chain’s My Reward$ program through MAPCO’s new app. New members receive 20 cents off per gallon on their first fill up of gas, three cents off per gallon with any method of payment or five cents off per gallon paying with a MAPCO Better Debit card after that and savings on their favorite food and beverage items.

MAPCO operates about 340 locations throughout the southeastern U.S. in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, with additional locations in Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi.

Customers can stop in at any MAPCO location with the peace of mind knowing stores continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, with all stores employing rigorous and frequent disinfecting processes while closely following the latest information and guidelines from local, state and federal government agencies and health organizations.

Masks or face coverings are required at all MAPCO locations. Plexiglass shields have been installed in every store and masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have been provided to all team members. Additionally, MAPCO has placed free gloves at the fuel pumps for guests as another step to help to stop the spread.