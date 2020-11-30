Mirabito Donates $50,000 to Rare Disease Nonprofit

Binghamton, N,Y,-based Mirabito recently donated $50,000 to Cure Rare Disease (CRD), a Boston-based nonprofit organization committed to the development of precision medicine therapeutics that combat select rare diseases impacting millions of people nationwide.

Each June, Mirabito holds the “Mirabito Golf Classic” in Syracuse, N.Y. The event typically hosts over 300 golfers and business partners over the course of 2-days. This year, due to COVID-19, the 30th anniversary event was cancelled. However, through the generosity of its vendor partners, customers and employees, Mirabito was still able to raise money in support of CRD as they enter the home stretch of a groundbreaking year.

CRD has assembled leading researchers and clinicians nationwide to develop precision medicine therapeutics for rare, genetic, and fatal diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), one of eight designated rare diseases that the nonprofit is focusing on today.

The organization and its multidisciplinary approach to developing customized treatments has been inspired by the personal experience of Founder and President Rich Horgan. Horgan is a 29-year-old Cornell and Harvard MBA graduate — an emerging entrepreneur with a passion to drive tangible transformation in the healthcare space. His family, including his brother Terry, has been impacted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy for three generations.

“It has been a privilege to partner with CRD over the years and to get to know the Horgan Family. Their commitment to finding cures for each individual and outside-the-box thinking to get there is truly amazing,” said Joe Mirabito, CEO, Mirabito Energy Products. “We believe in their mission and the strategy they are using to make a difference for the millions of people affected by these diseases. We are excited to see what the future holds!”

“We are grateful for Mirabito’s tremendous support as a business that’s not only making a difference in their local community, but for every family touched by a rare disease,” said Horgan. “I founded CRD in response to the lack of treatment options and hope for all those impacted by rare diseases, like my brother Terry who continues to battle Duchenne muscular dystrophy. We are working to rapidly develop groundbreaking, tailormade therapeutics in collaboration with the nation’s top researchers, partners, and our donors. Time is of the essence, and Mirabito’s generosity is bringing us one big step closer to a cure.”

Family-owned and operated since 1927, the Mirabito family of companies operates in nine states with multiple divisions including Natural Gas and Electric, Home Energy Products and Services, Wholesale Energy Products and Services, Convenience Stores, and Mirabito Truck Repair.