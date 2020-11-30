Pilot to Drive Social Media Traffic With ‘Hauliday Giveaway’

Pro drivers can win electronics, gift cards and other prizes by responding to 12 days of interactive posts on company’s Facebook page.

Professional drivers across the nation will have a 12 days of chances to reward themselves this holiday season, courtesy of Pilot Flying J and its Facebook page.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, Pilot Flying J will ask a question in each day’s Hauliday Giveaway post to professional drivers. To enter, drivers need to answer the question in the comments of the post within 24 hours for the chance to win that day’s prize. Prizes include inverters, radios, GPS units and Pilot Flying J gift cards.

The contest runs through Saturday, Dec. 12.

