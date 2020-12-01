Exxon and Mobil Pumps Debut Google Pay

Touchless tech offers payment options plus in-app ability to activate pump or “tap and pay” from handheld device.

Now consumers can take advantage of the enhanced Google Pay experience at Exxon and Mobil stations. The new capability builds on consumer interest in contactless payment options and desire for quick and simple ways to pay.

The technology offers two easy ways to pay:

1.) Customers can use the Google Pay app on iOS or Android devices to authorize payment and activate the pump, or they can scan the Google Pay QR code sticker at the pump with their phone’s camera.

2.) Consumers can “tap and pay” with their smartphone on the Google sticker found on the fuel pump.

For customers who have the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the technology intuitively opens the app to proceed with secure payment. For customers without the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the customer authorizes payment using Google Pay and selects the fuel grade on the pump to begin fueling.

ExxonMobil has begun rolling out payment decals which will be available at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the U.S. by the end of the year.