Love’s ‘12 Days of Christmas’ Celebrates Drivers

Travel stop chain partners with vendors for giveaways to all divers, with pros eligible for grand prize of 100,000 My Love’s Rewards points.

Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating professional truck drivers and the holiday season with its first ever 12 Days of Christmas giveaway. Customers can enter to win prizes daily on Love’s Facebook page.

“We’ve partnered with vendors to give away some best-selling name-brand and Love’s-branded items,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “We want to say thank you to professional drivers as they continue their essential work into the holiday season. This has been a year when they’ve gone above and beyond, and we wanted to do something special to end the year.”

Through Dec. 8, customers can enter for a chance to win items like Bluetooth headsets, phone chargers, GPS navigators and Star Wars helmets on Love’s Facebook page. On Dec. 8, the grand prize of 100,000 (equivalent to $1,000) My Love Rewards points will be given away to one lucky driver. Though prizes are geared toward professional drivers, anyone is eligible to win the items, except the grand prize of 100,000 My Love Rewards points.

