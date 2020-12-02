GetGo Launches ‘Tots for Toys for Tots’ Campaign

Customers of the chain’s Café + Market kitchens can help kids in need for the holidays with orders of crispy tots – on their own or in combination with other menu items.

During the month of December, the sale of tater tots at all GetGo Café + Market locations will raise money for the U.S. Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots holiday campaign.

As part of the GetGo Tots for Toys for Tots campaign, a portion of the proceeds from any order of tots will go to Marine Toys for Tots, for a total up to $10,000. So customers can choose to make the holidays better for a kid by choosing an order of crispy tots, adding them to a meaty, cheesy sub or grabbing a new Tots Go Bowl.

This is the first year for GetGo’s Tots campaign.

“Time after time, we’ve been impressed with the generosity of our guests,” said GetGo Chief of Staff Rug Phatak. “We know the holidays will be more challenging for some families this year and we’re proud to partner with our neighbors and the Marine Corps to provide toys and gifts to the children in our communities. Getting to enjoy GetGo’s incredible tots all month long is just a bonus.”

The Marine Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less-fortunate children during the holidays. Since its beginning in 1947, it has distributed 584 million toys to 265 million children.

GetGo offers a cafe and market that features a wide-ranging menu of high-quality fresh food and meal solutions, as well as quality customer service in an inviting in-store setting. GetGo operates more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.