Oreo Teams Up With Lady Gaga for ‘Chromatica’ Cookie Collaboration

In 2021, Oreo will unite with Lady Gaga to release a dream Chromatica collaboration and spread musical messages of kindness throughout the country.

The two Lady Gaga-themed Oreo cookies are inspired by her feel-good dance album, Chromatica. Taking design cues from the album, the cookies are pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies with green-colored creme and feature three Chromatica-inspired designs embossed onto the wafer.

“This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” said Lady Gaga. “I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

Stay tuned for the official release date of the full-size pack. In the meantime, the cookies will be available in six-cookie packs at c-stores starting in January for a limited time only, while supplies last.

Customers can also sign up for the Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club now to be notified when the cookies officially drop. The first 1,000 subscribers will receive a complimentary pack of Lady Gaga Themed Oreo cookies when it becomes available.

In addition to the Lady Gaga Themed Oreo cookies, music will also make its way onto select original Oreo cookies with a limited-edition packaging refresh on shelves in mid-January. The original pack will feature an Oreo record player design, and it will be available for a limited time, while supplies last, wherever OREO is sold.

Sing It With Oreo

In addition, Oreo and Lady Gaga will inspire the country to spread musical messages of kindness by launching Sing It With Oreo. Starting Dec. 15 through April 30, 2021, the pair will encourage fans to send uplifting OREOgrams to loved ones for the chance to win an assortment of Lady Gaga swag and experiences — including a grand-prize flyaway concert and meet-and-greet experience.

How does it work? To access the Sing It With Oreo experience, customers simply:

Step 1: Scan QR code on the pack of specially-marked original Oreo cookies or Lady Gaga Themed OREO cookies or go directly to SingItWithOREO.com.

Step 2: Select between OREOgram options: "Sing It From The Heart" to create your own message, or once available, select a pre-recorded message from Lady Gaga.

Step 3: If creating your own, select a vibe as the back track.

Step 4: Input the recipient name and a custom message.

Step 5: Tap and hold to record your OREOgram message.

Step 5: Tap and hold to record your OREOgram message.

Step 6: Review OREOgram and re-record if needed.

Step 7: Once happy with the message, continue for it to be turned into an official OREOgram. The OREOgram animation will play out with the custom audio and message.

Shared musical messages give fans the chance to win an assortment of Lady Gaga swag and experiences, and one grand prize winner will receive a flyaway concert experience, meet and greet with Lady Gaga (pending any necessary COVID restrictions), and a personalized OREOgram from Lady Gaga.

In addition to the grand prize winner, ten first prize winners will receive a four-day, three-night trip for two to a Lady Gaga concert in a choice of four U.S. cities. Instant win prizes include Oreo swag, Oreo Music Boxes, and Oreo branded headphones.

Born This Way Foundation

To further inspire kindness across the country in 2021, Oreo will be a proud sponsor of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and help with its efforts in building a braver and kinder world. More details on the partnership will be shared in the coming months.

“Over the last few years, music has become a key element of our purpose to spread more joy and playfulness in the world through partnerships and entertainment properties alike,” said Justin Parnell, Senior Director of Oreo. “We’re absolutely thrilled over our newest collaboration with one of the biggest pop culture icons of a generation. Together with Lady Gaga, we cannot wait to unleash her world of Chromatica on our Oreo cookie and encourage fans to spread musical messages of kindness to create a brighter and more connected country.”