Webinar: How Safe Shop Certification Can Help Your Brand Stand Out

Thursday, December 17, 2020

2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Concerns around store safety are at an all-time high, but the fact is that it’s always mattered. Nobody sets out with the intention of visiting a store that makes them feel uncertain about their well-being. The challenge is one of communication. As a customer, how do you know if you’re walking into a store that does the right things? As a retailer, how do you communicate to customers — and potential employees — that you go above and beyond in your commitment to safe shopping experiences?

Safe Shop Assured certification bridges the gap. It helps customers feel better about where they’re shopping, and retailers can market against third-party certification to communicate more effectively.

In this retailer-only webinar, the Safe Shop team will provide an overview of how it works, what it costs, and how retailers are using it. We will also take questions from attendees.

Attendees will learn:

The benefits to marketing and communication strategies

How we ensure that Safe Shop is only available to best-in-class retailers

The ins-and-outs of the certification process

How Safe Shop will evolve after COVID-19

About Safe Shop:

Safe Shop Assured is a certification program available to retailers that meet and maintain essential safety standards. Administered by a multi-generational and diverse board of retailers, suppliers, and industry experts, our goal is to provide customers and employees with additional peace of mind. Safe Shop is a joint venture between Paragon Solutions and WTWH Media. More at safeshopassured.com.

Featured Speakers:

Frank Beard

Director

Safe Shop

Mike Lawshe

President

Paragon Solutions

