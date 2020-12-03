Sheetz Debuts Limited-Edition Doughnut-Infused Craft Beer

The new beer, available at over 400 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia, is brewed with one pound per barrel of the c-store chain’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes.

Sheetz announced the release of a new limited-edition craft beer, Project Happy Hole-idayz, brewed with one pound per barrel of the brand’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes in partnership with North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing Co.

Available at 432 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia, this new beer is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked doughnuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Wicked Weed Brewing Co., a popular brewery and destination in the heart of North Carolina, to create this festive and delicious holiday beer for our customers,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President of Marketing and Brand at Sheetz. “This year has been a tough one for us all, and we’re hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on the holiday season and look toward next year.”

Four-packs of 16-ounce cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz retail for only $7.99. A small batch craft beer, Project Happy Hole-idayz will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once sold out.

“We look forward to bringing this collaboration to all beer fans across PA, NC and VA,” said Justin Crouch, Chief Commercial Officer at Wicked Weed Brewing. “As we’ve expanded distribution, Sheetz has become an important retail partner. Wicked Weed’s relationship with Sheetz goes back to the early days, when we were a self-distributing brewery. During long road trips delivering beer across North Carolina, our sales team would start and end their days filling up our trucks and refueling with Sheetz food.”

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 18,500 employees. The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.