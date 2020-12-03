Thorntons Launches 25 Days of Giveaways

Second annual holiday promotion offers daily deals for its Refreshing Rewards members, including free items, big savings on others and BOGO deals.

Thorntons is celebrating the holiday season with their second annual 25 Days of Refreshing Rewards! From Dec. 1st through Christmas Day, new and current Refreshing Rewards loyalty guests will be rewarded with a daily deal on their Refreshing Rewards account that can be redeemed by swiping their Refreshing Rewards card or mobile app at checkout.

Patrons can download the Refreshing Rewards app on the iTunes or Google Play stores to start saving and earning rewards.

Thorntons is bringing holiday cheer and additional value to its loyalty program guests with a daily promotional item loaded to their Refreshing Rewards account. Deals include free items, significant savings on single item purchases or ‘Buy One, Get One’ deals on guests’ favorite products.

Details will be posted daily to Thorntons Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, and in the Thorntons mobile app. The daily deal will be offered during that day only, so guests should act fast and get it before it’s gone.

The Refreshing Rewards loyalty program is free for all guests and provides exclusive deals and programs. Joining is easy and savings begin immediately. Guests can sign up in store, through the Refreshing Rewards mobile app or online at www.refreshingrewards.com.

More information on Thorntons’ guest loyalty program is available at the Thorntons website, MyThorntons.com.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates 206 stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.