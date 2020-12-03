VERC Promotes Longtime Exec Buckley to New HR Position

Massachusetts-based convenience store retailer VERC Enterprises, with locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, promoted Courtney Buckley to the position of director of talent management.

Buckley will oversee all human resources management functions, practices and policies to align the workforce with the company’s business goals. She will be responsible for ensuring the company’s priority is on growing and maintaining a culture of employee engagement, development, satisfaction and retention.

“We are pleased to promote Courtney to this new role here at VERC Enterprises,” said Vice President of Operations Barry Ahern. “We are confident that her experience, energy and enthusiasm will have a positive impact as we continue to grow. Courtney shares our ‘employee first’ philosophy and we look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

Buckley joined VERC Enterprises nine years ago and has filled a number of key roles within the growing company. She began as a marketing assistant, then moved up to category manager, district leader and handled special projects for the company before being promoted to manager of training development and fun.

The Duxbury, Mass., native earned her bachelor’s degree with a concentration in marketing from Boston College. She has furthered her industry education through an executive leadership program at Cornell University in affiliation with the National Association of Convenience Stores.

CStore Decisions recognized Buckley it its 2019 40 Under 40 list, highlighting next generation leaders who are playing a key role in bridging the fast changing retail environment into tomorrow’s competitive landscape by combining new communications styles and innovative ideas while keeping true to time-honored elements of convenience retailing.