CEFCO New Build Revives Texas Site

CEFCO Convenience Stores announced the grand opening of its newest store, a new build located at 700 North Railroad Ave., in Mount Enterprise, Texas. This is CEFCO’s second ground-up build in 2020.

CEFCO customers will find a robust offering of hot and cold food items, including “Fresh Yo” self-service frozen yogurt, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings. The store will also have a lounge, a shower, and a dog park to accommodate travelers. This is CEFCO’s first location in Mount Enterprise and it will be open 24 hours a day.

Conveniently situated on Railroad Avenue, the large store is 7,689 square feet on a more than five-acre site. It features eight MPDs, which include ethanol-free fuel and five truck diesel lanes complemented by 32 truck parking spaces.

“We are excited to bring our new large store format to Mount Enterprise and we are happy to offer our new CEFCO Kitchen food items to the local customers as well as the many traveling families and truckers that frequent this area,” said CEFCO Regional Vice President of Operations Dana Crick. “We look forward to serving and partnering with the local community that has been supportive of our growth.”

CEFCO operates over 200 locations in six states.