Cookies and Cream Collaboration

Serendipity Brands recently announced its latest investor and now co-owner, Selena Gomez. The partnership kicked off with the launch of the super-premium ice cream brand’s newest flavor, Cookies & Cream Remix, inspired by global music phenomenon BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s latest single “Ice Cream.” Cookies & Cream Remix is made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites and swirling gobs of gooey fudge. This new flavor is sold alongside other best-sellers including Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Humble Pie and Strawberry Fields Sundae — with more exciting flavor launches to come.

Serendipity Brands

www.serendipitybrands.com