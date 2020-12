Artisan Kitchens’ brand-new, two-count egg bites combine two eggs with simple, real ingredients like melted butter, sausage crumbles, bacon bits, red peppers, onions and cheeses to make one-of-a-kind artisan kitchens egg bites. The egg bites are unique, on-trend and completely portable.

Almark Foods

Scott Woodby, [email protected]

www.almarkeggs.com