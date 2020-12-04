Longtime Rutter’s Exec is New VP of HR

Rising through the executive ranks at convenience store chain Rutter’s, Suzanne Cramer is now the company’s vice president of human resources.

Joining Rutter’s in 2013, Cramer started her Rutter’s career in marketing as the social media manager, a newly-created position. One year later, she was promoted to the role of marketing manager. Then, in 2016, realizing that her skills could be better utilized in bringing talent to the Rutter’s team, Cramer was promoted to director of recruiting.

Over the past four years, her role evolved into the director of human resources title, where she built up and managed a nine-person team. As vice president of HR, Cramer oversees human resources, payroll and recruiting, while working closely with Rutter’s 2,500 strong store and operations team.

“Suzanne is a great example of the Rutter’s culture, where we believe in putting talented people in the best position to succeed, while promoting from within,” said Rutter’s President and CEO Scott Hartman. “Her hard work and passion to learn has been a great asset to the company, even more so during the challenges of 2020.”

In 2016, Cramer earned Rutter’s “Making A Difference Award” for going above and beyond in her work on a daily basis.

Rutter’s, headquartered in York, Penn., operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.