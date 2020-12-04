Skupos Named One of 2020’s Most Innovative B2B Retail Startups by CB Insights

CB Insights has named Skupos to its inaugural Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

The 2020 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories, from e-commerce infrastructure to supply chain automation and cashierless checkout. 21 countries represented this year include India, China, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, among others.

“The rate of change in retail is accelerating, and the Retail Tech 100 showcases the tech companies that are changing every facet of retail — from store automation to supply chain robotics to personalized merchandise discovery. Spanning 13 distinct technology markets, they address key challenges retailers face today while also helping them adapt and be ready for changing consumer habits,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “The honorees also underscore the fact that the best technologies driving retail transformation may come from anywhere as they hail from 21 countries ranging from Canada to Singapore to Brazil to Sweden. As we head into 2021, we are excited to see the impact the Retail Tech 100 will have on customers, retailers, and markets.”

“We are incredibly honored to be a part of the CB Insights Retail Tech 100 amongst a group of peer companies that we admire deeply. With our focus on improving business outcomes by creating interconnectivity between convenience stores, distributors, and CPG brands, we are changing the way that the industry does business.” said Skupos CEO Jake Bolling. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue to help businesses both large and small harness the power of data to work together seamlessly.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from nearly 15,000 applications and nominees, based on several factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

Skupos drives revenue growth across all segments of the convenience retail industry through technology that connects both retailers and brands to their shoppers. Focused on the traditionally underserved market of independent stores and small chains, Skupos bridges gaps between CPG brands and their retail partners.

The Skupos platform makes it easy for retailers to increase foot traffic, sales, and repeat business through brand-funded promotions while delivering the unprecedented visibility and insights brands need to make sure each dollar counts. With a growing network of over 14,000 stores and numerous CPG brands, Skupos is leading convenience retail into the future.

Quick facts on the 2020 Retail Tech 100:

The 2020 Retail Tech 100 startups have raised over $14 billion in total equity funding across 400-plus deals from 700-plus unique investors. Over half of these companies have raised funding in 2020 (as of 11/20), amounting to $4.7 billion in total.

The list includes 19 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1 billion-plus) focused on a diverse range of retail tech solutions.

There are 21 early-stage startups (seed/angel and Series A) in this year’s cohort.

Majority of these companies are based in North America (59%), followed by Asia (21%), Europe (16%), and Latin America (4%). Among countries, the U.S. leads with 55 companies.

