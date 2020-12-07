Chocolate and Vanilla Cigar

With Chocolate and Vanilla together in one great cigar, White Owl Swirl is a completely unique experience for customers’ taste buds and eyes, featuring an unforgettable two-color wrapper, an idea created by White Owl’s Dominican Republic team and made with an eye to quality. In the age of social sharing, White Owl is encouraging picture-taking by giving consumers a chance to enter the ‘Share Your Swirl and Win’ sweepstakes. Consumers can share their Swirl pictures with Swedish Match via a QR code that automatically takes them to the White Owl website. White Owl Swirl: Chocolate & Vanilla will arrive in stores nationwide in early January, available in a ‘two for 99 cents’ and a ‘save on two’ format that allows for retail pricing flexibility.

