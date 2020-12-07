Rutter’s Aids Seven Community Charities

Pennsylvania groups benefit from $100,000 in c-store chain’s latest round of donations targeted to help children-focused, local charities.

Rutter’s announced more of its 2020 charitable giving, with $100,000 donated to seven charities throughout its store’s communities.

Organizations on Rutter’s gift list include: Adams County SPCA, Make-a-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Vista School, Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania, YMCA of Centre County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Berks County, and Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin.

“We are very proud to continue our charitable giving, especially throughout this difficult year,” said Rutter’s President and CEO Scott Hartman. “We are continuously working to support our communities and our great customers.”

Rutter’s donated $20,000 each to Adams County SPCA and Make-a-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virgina, both of which are previous Rutter’s Vote With Your Dollars winners. The Adams County SPCA will use their donation to continue their spay and neuter program, which has serviced over 15,000 animals since 2015.

Make-a-Wish will continue its mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. “We are so very grateful to Rutter’s for this much needed donation during these challenging times,” said Ann Waltman, York regional director of Make-a-Wish.

The Vista School, located in Hershey, was given a $15,000 donation to help children, young adults and their families learn how to cope with the symptoms of autism. This is achieved through educational and therapeutic programs at the school, home, and in the community.

YMCA of Centre County also received a donation of $15,000, with Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania, Big Brothers Big Sisters Berks County, and Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin receiving $10,000 each. These organizations focus on children, youth and education in their respective communities.

“The YMCA of Centre County would like to thank Rutter’s for the donation of $15,000 for the EITC Pre-K Programs at the YMCA,” said YMCA of Centre County Branch Director Mel Curtis. “This donation will help many families that are facing financial hardships during these unprecedented times of COVID-19. Rutter’s has been a strong supporter of the YMCA of Centre County.”

To date in 2020, Rutter’s has donated over $600,000 to charities primarily focused on helping children. Rutter’s plans to announce several hundred thousand dollars more in donations to local charitable organizations through the end of the year.

Rutter’s, headquartered in York, Pa., operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.