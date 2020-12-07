Tiger Loyalty Guests Reward Local Schools

Customers enrolled in The Market Rewards can opt to use points to support local school fund while Tiger matches donations.

The Markets, owned and operated by Tiger Fuel Co., launched a new campaign to support the Charlottesville City Schools PTO Reopening Fund. As part of The Market Rewards loyalty program, registered guests now have the option to turn 250 points into cash and donate $1 to the local schools. Tiger Fuel Company will match each $1 contribution.

Market Rewards loyalty members earn points for fuel and in-store purchases, which they can redeem for discounts on fuel, sandwiches or other in-store items.

“We’re thrilled to give back to our local schools and the communities we serve,” said Tiger Fuels President Gordon Sutton. “This is a challenging time for all of our educators and students and we want to do our part to support this virtual learning experience. We love the idea of getting our customers involved and using loyalty points for a great cause.”

The fundraising campaign began Nov. 30 and runs through March 31 of next year. The use of funds will be determined by the PTO Reopening Fund leadership to support home technology and learning aids, fees for Virtual Learning Centers, supplies, and supplemental food.

“Anything we can do to ensure that our students have a high-quality learning experience is an important step,” said Sutton. “We welcome our customers to join us in giving our local students and teachers every opportunity to succeed.”

Annie Suttle, representative of the CCS Reopening Fund Advisory Committee, helped rally more than 100 community members and local businesses to support the reopening fund. Tiger recently made a $1,000 donation to ensure that schools and families had necessary resources to be successful for virtual learning.

“We are grateful to Tiger Fuel for the opportunity to bring in additional, much-needed funding for Charlottesville families and teachers,” said Suttle. “Whether it’s virtual learning or phasing back into classrooms, our students and teachers have needed new tools and support. Thank you in advance to all of Tiger’s customers who give a little back that will go a long way.”

Tiger operates nine convenience stores and 10 car washes in Central Virginia, employing more than 270 members making up the Tiger Family.