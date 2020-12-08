7-Eleven Southern California Stores Add KÖE Organic Kombucha

KÖE Kombucha is now available at all 7-Eleven stores in Southern California. KÖE, which is based in Los Angeles, introduced its popular Lemon Lime, Strawberry Lemonade and Mango flavors at 1,300-plus locations.

“We’re so excited to bring the fruit-forward, sparkling flavors of KÖE to 7-Eleven stores across Southern California,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for KÖE. “During a time when all consumers have health on their minds, KÖE falls within the perfect intersection of function, value, craveable flavor, and availability, making it absolutely perfect for 7-Eleven’s consumers.”

To kick-off the launch, KÖE initiated a buy-one-can, get-one-free offer in stores for a limited time in order KÖE to give a great deal to those who are trying the brand for the first time and to encourage customers to experience more than one flavor.

In celebration of the new availability at 7-Eleven SoCal, KÖE also led a multifaceted social media giveaway with a Cali-themed prize pack valued at over $600, including local premium swimwear, a beach umbrella, a sun hat and better-for-you treats.

KÖE is ideal for travel, as the 12-ounce cans don’t require refrigeration and easily fit in a cup-holder. KÖE is also great for anyone seeking a better-for-you option, as the probiotic power of real kombucha is widely known to help “boost immunity, aid in digestion, increase energy, fight joint inflammation, and detoxify,” as stated by the Journal of Food Microbiology.

KÖE is the only fruit-forward, shelf-stable kombucha packed with probiotics. Without the vinegary taste traditionally unavoidable in kombucha, KÖE contains just eight grams of sugar and 35 calories per 12 ounce can. All flavors are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and full of sparkling fruit flavor.