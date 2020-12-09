Nouria Energy Acquires MEGA X Convenience Store Assets

Worcester, Mass.-based Nouria Energy has successfully completed the acquisition of four MEGA X convenience store locations.

The transaction bolsters Nouria’s presence in New Hampshire and brings the number of locations it operates in the state to 31. The acquisition also boosts Nouria’s retail network it operates to a total of 144 locations, spanning from Hartford, Conn., to Waterville, Maine.

The transaction adds further scale to Nouria’s network and expands its geographic footprint into the important Southeastern New Hampshire market.

“My team and I are very fortunate to have been selected as new owners of these great assets,” said Tony El-Nemr, president and CEO of Nouria Energy Corp. “At this time, I want to welcome the dedicated employees of MEGA X to the Nouria organization” El Nemr added. “Guided by our mission and values, we look forward to continue serving the loyal customers of MEGA X by introducing new and exciting products and new customer amenities”

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria Energy is one of New England’s largest and most trusted family- owned and operated convenience stores and fuel retailers. The company owns 143 convenience store locations, more than 50 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers, an award winning Whately Diner and a successful wholesale business.