Yesway Expands Senior Leadership Team, Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas

The c-store chain chose its new headquarters location in large part for its highly supportive business environment and the ability to accommodate future growth.

Yesway announced that it has expanded its senior leadership team with the hiring of two industry veterans.

Tate Cutrer joins the firm from RaceTrac as Yesway’s new Senior Vice President of Human Resources, and Aaron Everett will take over as Yesway’s new Chief Information Officer, joining the firm from Lucky’s Market.

Cutrer most recently served as the Director of Talent Development and Learning for RaceTrac, where he also held various senior HR roles across the organization, including Regional HR Director of Operations and Director of Recruitment.

Everett most recently served as the CIO for Lucky’s Market, where he led all IT strategy, budgeting and operational initiatives for the firm’s 75 stores across the U.S. Previously, he was the Senior Director and Vice President of Technology for Staples, where he directed IT, budgeting, and operational initiatives for B2B and retail ERP applications for users across 1,300 U.S. and 300 Canada locations.

“We are thrilled to have these experienced convenience store veterans lead Yesway’s Human Resources and Information Technology departments,” said Tom Trkla, the Chairman and CEO for Yesway. “They are joining our team during an exciting time of continued, fast-paced growth, and we expect their extensive c-store experience will help propel our ongoing expansion.”

Yesway has also announced the opening of its new corporate office location in the Alliance area of Fort Worth, Texas, consolidating its former headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, and Allsup’s former headquarters in Clovis, N.M.

The location was carefully selected to provide its employees with high quality space in an attractive and growing residential area with access to great schools and a plethora of amenities. Yesway chose this centralized location in large part for its highly supportive business environment and the ability to accommodate future growth.

“We are excited to have the office selection complete. Both Tate and Aaron will be based out of our new Fort Worth headquarters, and we look forward to our corporate Yesway team working together in one place,” staid. Trkla. “Relocating and consolidating our information technology, human resources, fuel, marketing, merchandising, and food service departments to our new location reflects our commitment to grow our presence at the heart of our combined Yesway/Allsup’s portfolio.”

BW Gas & Convenience Retail LLC, which founded and operates the Yesway brand of convenience stores, is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Yesway’s swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 402 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including, most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.