Pilot Co. Continues to Grow Workforce, Offers Employees ‘Thank You’ Pay

The company is looking to expand its travel store teams and is hiring for approximately 100-plus quick-serve restaurant and deli positions across the country.

As an essential business providing the fuel, food and services that essential workers and professional drivers need amid this pandemic, Pilot Co. and its 28,000-plus team members, has shown resilience and growth at a time when many retailers are struggling.

In a post highlighting the company’s recent award from Knox News as the #1 Top Workplace for large businesses in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. noted that it is because of its people-first culture and dedicated team members that the company found strength during this pandemic.

To show further appreciation to team members during this difficult but important time, Pilot Co. recently reinstated ‘thank you’ pay for all hourly field team members through the end of the year. These team members will receive an additional $2 per hour.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to have been recognized for our people-first culture as the #1 Top Workplace for large businesses in our hometown,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Co. “Especially in these challenging times, we are grateful to have such a caring and devoted team. It is because of their hard work that we we’ve able to provide the essential services, food and fuel that our guests and professional drivers need to keep moving. We wanted to show our continued appreciation by reinstating ‘Thank you’ pay for our hourly field team members through the end of the year.”

In addition, Pilot is currently looking to expand its travel store teams and is hiring for approximately 100-plus quick-serve restaurant and deli positions across the country.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 34 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Co.’s energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables