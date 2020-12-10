Wawa Adds Augmented Reality Gaming Experience to Kids Meals

The free and interactive 'Wally’s Adventure Game' is accessible through a QR code on the Kids Meal boxes.

Wawa has introduced a new augmented reality (AR) game as an enhancement to its recently announced line of Kids Meals.

In August 2020, all 900-plus stores launched the Kids Meals offer, which includes a choice of entrée, side, beverage and Wally Goose trading cards with the mascot’s favorite hobbies from sports to acting to cooking and more, that kids are encouraged to try at home.

Wawa has enhanced the Kids Meals further by partnering with Pennsylvania-based developer, Neo-Pangea, to develop a free and interactive game, “Wally’s Adventure Game,” designed to entertain beyond mealtime. Wawa is the first convenience retailer with an AR Kids Meal game in its market.

Wally Goose is brought to life on a unique AR adventure where players can flap Wally’s wings, move left and right to fly around trees, over fences and beneath storm clouds on a quest through the forest to collect as many Kids Meal Boxes as they can. It is easily accessible through a QR code on the Kids Meal boxes. Just scan the QR code or visit www.wawakidsmeals.com/game on a mobile device and play — no downloads required.

“In addition to providing wholesome foods, it’s our hope that creating such a fun AR game gives families a reason to laugh and play together during meals,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer.

As an extension of Wawa’s unique customization abilities, Kids Meals offer a choice of entrée including Junior hoagies with turkey, ham, roast beef or cheese, small mac and cheese, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips, small meatballs, small chicken noodle soup, accompanied by one side of apple slices, yogurt, mozzarella string cheese, one-ounce chips, or chocolate chip cookie and a choice of beverage including water, milk or chocolate milk. Depending on selections, Kids Meals are priced at $3.99, $4.99 and $5.99.

There are two primary ways a player can find this experience:

Scanning a QR code or using the URL on Kids Meal boxes Clicking a link, or typing in www.wawakidsmeals.com/game

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.