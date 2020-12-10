Yesway Adds Four New CBD Beverages

Yesway is making a big statement in the CBD space by adding four new packaged beverage brands with 14 new SKUs. The innovative convenience store chain now has the largest assortment of CBD beverages in the convenience store industry. The new brands being introduced are Kill Cliff, Defy, Weller and CBD Living Sparkling Water.

As health and wellness items become increasingly important to today’s consumers, Yesway continues to pursue innovative, emerging products in the space. The four brands each offer unique health benefits in recognizable products that help bring CBD to consumers in underserved markets.

Yesway is currently the nation’s leading retailer when it comes to the scope of its CBD offerings, which now include supplements, topicals, shots, confectionery, smoking and non-smoking, and packaged beverages with top brands.

“CBD is yet another example of Yesway’s continued dedication to introducing health and wellness products to our customers,” said Yesway Merchandising and Procurement Manager Alan Adato. “Further, it is important to our social commitment to bringing health and wellness items, in a meaningful way, to areas that do not have easy access to these products.”

Defy is the world’s first mainstream CBD performance beverage built for athletes. DEFY’s proprietary formula makes it the only CBD-infused beverage with 0% THC on the market. It allows users to reap the muscle recovery and anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD, without any chance of psychoactive side effects or negative career ramifications.

“Defy fills a unique gap in today’s beverage market, and we are thrilled to be adding our lineup of sports performance beverages to Yesway’s great lineup of food and beverage options,” said Defy COO Megan Bushell.

Kill Cliff CBD is a hemp-infused recovery drink that delivers hydration, replenishment and the functional benefits of CBD. The ground-breaking formula includes the highest quality hemp infusion available, along with B vitamins, electrolytes, green tea caffeine and plant extracts. Each 12-ounce can provides 25 milligrams of CBD.

Additionally, Yesway is introducing CBD-infused sparkling water from both Weller and CBD Living. Weller CBD Sparkling Water contains 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD, along with zero calories, zero carbs and zero sugar. CBD Living Sparkling Water combines 100% organic CBD extract with vitamins and minerals for added health and immunity benefits.

“This move represents a bold step by Yesway into the greater wellness space,” said John Simmons, co-founder of Weller. “The functionality and simplicity of the CBD beverage category will hopefully act as a springboard for further growth.”