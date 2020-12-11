Disposable Device

Zstick is excited to announce that its PMTA has been accepted, passing the filing stage and currently under scientific substantial review. It is one of the only disposable companies on the market to be on the last stage of the PMTA process. It has all valid documents, including its acceptance and filing letter. Z Stick is a key player in the vaping industry thanks to its quality ingredients, excellent customer service and PMTA status. It offers 13 unique flavors in a variety of nicotine strengths.

