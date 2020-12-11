Global Widget’s New Lab Ups the Ante on Quality Control

Tampa-based maker of full line of hemp-CBD products aims to raise the bar on compliance and transparency, strengthen confidence industrywide.

CBD products manufacturer and distributor Global Widget has opened a new in-house quality control lab that helps ensure the 1,000-plus SKUs it produces meet the highest quality, efficacy and compliance standards.

Global Widget is the parent company of Hemp Bombs and Nature’s Script brands, as well as the Perfect Paws Hemp for pets brand.

The laboratory, housed in the company’s Tampa, Fla., headquarters, will test both raw ingredients and finished CBD products, which are then retested by the largest third-party laboratory in Florida. The company then posts the results online for consumers, distributors and retailers to access.

“This is part of our ongoing strategy to invest heavily in the area of compliance,” said Global Widget Chief Compliance Officer Margaret Richardson. “We’ve provided our in-house quality control team with the equipment and support they need to make sure that everything we produce meets the highest quality standards for purity and potency and that all product specifications match what is listed on our labels.”

Completed earlier this year, the 1,000-square-foot quality control lab uses some of the same standard equipment found in many third-party testing labs across the nation. The company’s quality control team now includes seven employees, including food scientists, R&D specialists, formulators and quality assurance managers.

Richardson said all raw materials, such as the industrial hemp used during the company’s in-house extraction process, are immediately quarantined when they first arrive. Samples of each ingredient are tested in the new lab and compared against established specifications, making sure they are free of harmful additives or other impurities. Only then are the materials released into production.

“We know even before we send our products for final testing at the third-party lab that they will be compliant with all local, state and federal regulations,” said Sandy Domond, quality manager for Global Widget. “That helps us remain extremely efficient, reduce risk of waste and ultimately, offer high-quality products at more affordable prices.”

To get an inside look at its new quality control lab, view a YouTube video about Global Widget’s quality control process.

Global Widget’s more than 110,000 square feet of facility space and number of products makes it one of the nation’s largest CBD companies, providing products to consumers and industry leadership and support to retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers worldwide.