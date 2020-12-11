Sleek Can Six-Pack Craft Mixers

Regatta Craft Mixers has debuted its new 7.5-ounce Sleek Can six-pack format across all five flavors in the Regatta range — Regatta Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, Regatta Light Ginger Beer, Regatta Dry Citrus Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale and Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda.

Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer was recently awarded a Double Gold medal and the Industry Innovation Award for its interesting and groundbreaking taste profile at the 2020 SIP Awards. In addition, Regatta Dry Citrus Tonic and Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda each won Gold medals and Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale claimed Silver. All four premium mixers also took home Consumers’ Choice Awards — a celebration of products that receive medals two or more consecutive years.

