Texas Circle K Stores Now Carry Caliper CBD Powder

Circle K stores across Texas are now offering Caliper, a leading brand of clinically substantiated dissolvable CBD powders, in more than 600 outlets.

Caliper’s flagship product, Caliper CBD, is a flavorless dissolvable powder that can be added to any food or beverage, which makes it easy to incorporate into consumers’ daily routines. Caliper boasts that it is the first consumer CBD product to have been clinically validated in humans for speed of onset and bioavailability.

“We are thrilled to be on shelves in Circle K,” said Caliper CBD General Manager Nicole Maione. “The marriage of Caliper CBD with one of the world’s largest convenience chains makes perfect sense: Caliper is designed for on-the-go relief at an on-the-go price point.”

Two packs of Caliper CBD retail for $5.99. For a limited time, customers will get a free Circle K water with purchase of Caliper CBD.

“According to NACS, more than 80% of products purchased in convenience stores are consumed within the first hour of purchase, and 15% of those purchases include beverages,” said Maione. “Caliper CBD dissolves instantly into any beverage, and we’re excited to offer customers a product that’s as high-quality and convenient as Circle K itself.”

With Caliper now available in Texas’ Circle Ks, the CBD powder can now be found in more than 1,000 retail locations nationwide.