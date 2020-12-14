ACE Congratulates Tom Vilsack for Nomination to Lead USDA

CEO Brian Jennings said ACE is excited about working with Secretary Vilsack again, "particularly with helping get the RFS back on track, continued infrastructure support for higher ethanol blends, and making sure farmers and biofuel producers are part of the solution to future policies designed to tackle climate change."

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement after President-elect Joe Biden nominated Tom Vilsack today to return to his previous position as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, which he held for eight years under President Barack Obama:

“We congratulate Tom Vilsack on his nomination to once again lead USDA and know that he will hit the ground running. Secretary Vilsack was the most effective advocate the biofuels industry had in the Obama administration and we are excited about working with him again, particularly with helping get the RFS back on track, continued infrastructure support for higher ethanol blends, and making sure farmers and biofuel producers are part of the solution to future policies designed to tackle climate change.”

