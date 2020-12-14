Cheddar Cheese Bacon Flavor Combination

Mars Wrigley is introducing new innovations across its brand portfolio, which bring exciting, relevant products to surprise and delight consumers as well as meet their changing needs for the category. COMBOS Cheddar Cheese Bacon is the newest COMBOS innovation which launched nationally in medium 6.3-ounce peg bags. COMBOS Cheddar Cheese Bacon is a winning combination delivering the second highest appeal in the COMBOS portfolio as it combines two enduring flavors to create even greater taste satisfaction.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com