Prairie City Bakery’s new Ooey Gooey Molten Lava Cakes are a unique, individually wrapped, indulgent treat sure to satisfy any sweet craving. Each features a rich, fudgy, cake filled with an ooey gooey lava center. Available in three decadent flavors — Fudge, Peanut Butter and Salted Caramel — these cakes are a dessert lover’s dream.

Prairie City Bakery

www.pcbakery.com