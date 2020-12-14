Quicklee’s Helping to Make Needy Kids Merry for the Holidays

New York chain partners with local TV station as official drop-off partner for area’s Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive.

Avon, N.Y.-based convenience store chain Quicklee’s is helping bring needy kids a brighter holiday season. The chain has partnered with local TV station News 10 WHEC and Toys for Tots to collect toys for children in need as the official toy drop-off location sponsor for Channel 10’s 2020 Holiday Toy Drive!

Toys for Tots works with social welfare agencies, churches and other local community agencies to identify needy children in the community. Last year, Toys for Tots collected more than 61,000 toys that were donated to over 24,000 local children from young newborns all the way to 17-year-olds.

The folks at Quicklee’s understand the importance of supporting local families, especially during such a difficult year. “Wonderful organizations like Toys for Tots are important to the community,” the company said in a statement, “and we are very excited to partner with them and help make a difference.”

Those who’d like to help can use the Donate a Toy! drop boxes for new, unwrapped toys located at all 18 Quicklee’s locations in Livingston, Monro and Ontario counties. Donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 18.

Toys for Tots began in 1947 and has become an established 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charity. It now donates over 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually.