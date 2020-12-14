QuikTrip Brings Back ‘Jollytown’ App Gifting Experience

Throughout the holiday season, QT is offering freebies of more than 30 in-store products and 150 cash prizes ranging from $100 to $2,000 to customers through its mobile app.

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip (QT) announced. the return of its festive campaign, JollyTown, a mobile app contest with freebie gifts and a select number of cash prizes for customers, through Jan. 3, 2021.

Throughout the holiday season, QT will offer freebies of more than 30 in-store products and 150 cash prizes ranging from $100 to $2,000 to customers through the QT mobile app.

For every new purchase through the QT mobile app during the promotion, customers will receive a digital gift to open — some will include free snackles and others will include a lump of coal. A few of QT’s more than 30 in-store gifts include snackles like a roller grill item, donut, QuikShake, self-serve coffee, pizza by the slice and freshly made pretzel from QT Kitchens.

Customers have seven days to redeem their winning digital gifts from the time received in the mobile app. There is no limit on the number of mobile app orders that can receive a digital gift.

Customers who purchase on the QT mobile app are also eligible to receive a cash prize. Every week through Jan. 3, 2021, QT will randomly select several cash prize winners who will receive between $100 to $2,000. Winners will be notified in the QT mobile app.

“JollyTown is a fun mobile app opportunity for our customers to earn free snackles and cash prizes throughout the holiday season,” said Mattie Garrison, QuikTrip Digital Properties Manager. “This is our way of thanking our customers for their loyalty and using our app to purchase their favorite things at QT. We look forward to engaging with our customers through JollyTown this holiday season, sharing fun and surprising freebies with them.”

To participate in JollyTown, QT customers should download the QT mobile app, log in and verify their account, and complete purchases using the mobile app by Jan. 3, 2021. Customers receive a digital ‘gift’ for each order placed.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 850-plus stores in 11 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With 24,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store retailers in product quality and friendly service.