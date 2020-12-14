White Paper: Optimizing Labor at C-Stores During Uncertain Times

Convenience store retailers are being pushed to quickly adapt to large shifts in the retail industry. Customers today expect a greater variety in food offerings. Safety protocols introduced because of COVID-19 have changed how customers and employees function in stores. And with competition still coming in from QSRs and pharmacies that offer similar products and experiences, c-stores must provide something unique for customers.

Without an understanding of how all these changes impact your labor operations, labor dollars won’t be properly allocated to stores, major projects and tasks won’t be completed on time, and customers will go elsewhere for a quick and convenient experience. Addressing these changes requires shifting how c-stores forecast their labor needs and schedule their store associates. With the right workforce management and employee self-service solutions, c-stores can simplify complicated labor operations processes, ensuring that there are always enough store associates to complete critical in-store tasks, providing customers with a quick and convenient retail experience.

Sponsored content by Reflexis