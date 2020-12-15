Retailer-Only Webinar: How Safe Shop Can Help Your Brand Stand Out

Retailers who take safety seriously deserve to stand out. On Thursday, Dec. 17, join Frank Beard and Mike Lawshe for an overview of the Safe Shop certification program. They’ll explain how it can build brand trust with both customers and employees.

Concerns around store safety are at an all-time high, but the fact is that it’s always mattered. Nobody sets out with the intention of visiting a store that makes them feel uncertain about their well-being. The challenge is one of communication. As a customer, how do you know if you’re walking into a store that does the right things? As a retailer, how do you communicate to customers — and potential employees — that you go above and beyond in your commitment to safe shopping experiences?

Safe Shop Assured certification bridges the gap. It helps customers feel better about where they’re shopping, and retailers can market against third-party certification to communicate more effectively.

In this retailer-only webinar, the Safe Shop team will provide an overview of how it works, what it costs, and how retailers are using it. We will also take questions from attendees.

Attendees will learn:

The benefits to marketing and communication strategies

How we ensure that Safe Shop is only available to best-in-class retailers

The ins and outs of the certification process

How Safe Shop will evolve after COVID-19

Click here to register now.

Safe Shop Assured is a certification program available to retailers that meet and maintain essential safety standards. Administered by a multi-generational and diverse board of retailers, suppliers, and industry experts, the goal is to provide customers and employees with additional peace of mind. Safe Shop is a joint venture between Paragon Solutions and WTWH Media.