Meet ZYN, a family-owned functional curcumin (from turmeric) beverage jam packed with therapeutic, sustainably grown, non-GMO Project-verified ingredients. The first curcumin-infused beverage to market, ZYN is crafted with 200 milligram of curcumin (15 turmeric roots’ equivalent), one of the highest curcumin contents available on the market, as well as piperine, an extract from black pepper that increases our bodies’ ability to absorb curcumin by 2000%, and vitamins C and D for an added immunity boost. Each bottle contains low sugar and low calories. The turmeric and black pepper are grown on sustainable farms in the fertile valleys of India and the curcumin and piperine blended in ZYN are extracted in solar powered facilities. All parts of the ZYN bottle, including the cap and labels, are not only 100% recyclable, but also BPA free.

ZYN

www.drinkzyn.com