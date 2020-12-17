DoorDash, Instacart Partner With GetUpside to Provide Perks for Delivery Drivers

Their combined networks of 1.5 million drivers can now use GetUpside for cash back on fuel and snacks.

Although COVID-19 has brought driving down almost 20% in the last week alone, delivery drivers are on the road and filling up now more than ever before.

Open source data suggest that grocery delivery is up 150% and restaurant delivery is up 67% from this time last year. GetUpside, DoorDash and Instacart have invested in these promotions to help these 1.5 million delivery drivers get more value for their dollar and drive those purchases to stations and convenience stores on GetUpside.

DoorDash and Instacart are offering GetUpside as a special perk for their delivery drivers, and are doing a number of proactive marketing campaigns to encourage their drivers to use GetUpside to buy their fuel and snacks at participating locations.

“We are always looking for ways to increase purchasing power for consumers and profit for merchants,” said GetUpside CEO Alex Kinnier. “Recent trends in delivery present a tremendous opportunity to do both. With these new drivers, GetUpside will be able to bring more than 350 million new gallons to participating stations in 2021.”

GetUpside is a retail technology company that delivers new customers and proven profit to brick and mortar businesses. GetUpside’s platform generates personalized incentives that motivate its millions of users to choose participating businesses over the competition without any required IT work, hardware/software upgrades, or changes to operations. The profit delivered is measurable, proven, and guaranteed. When businesses and customers do better, communities grow stronger. GetUpside is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and is live at retail locations nationwide.