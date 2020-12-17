Kwik Trip Refreshes Stop-N-Go Brand

Wisconsin-based chain partnered with GSP for a logo redesign and color palette for 21 of its newly acquired Stop-N-Go stores in two states.

When La Crosse, Wisc.-based Kwik Trip closed earlier this month its acquisition of Madison, Wisc.-based Stop-N-Go and its 36 Stop-N-Go branded convenience stores throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, it also disclosed plans to rebrand some of those stores and update those that would keep the Stop-N-Go banner.

To do that, Kwik Trip partnered with GSP, a leading provider of retail services and solutions, to create new exterior branding elements for 21 of the recently acquired Stop-N-Go stores.

“We wanted to ensure that the new Stop-N-Go brand was contemporary, exciting and memorable,” said Kwik Trip Director of Marketing and Advertising Mark Meisner. “GSP knows how to evolve brands through all levels of the customer experience. We’re thrilled with the end results.”

The new Stop-N-Go logo and color palette will affect 21 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“GSP understands what strong brands are made of and how to design modern and timeless graphics and branding elements,” said Steven Cohen, GSP’s vice president of design services. “When Kwik Trip approached us looking for a new, updated, modernized look for its Stop-N-Go stores, we created the logo and graphics package that could be applied to the store’s canopies and exteriors.”