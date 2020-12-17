Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee

bdb coffee’s ready-to-drink coffee beverage is served in an 8.1-ounce steel can and sold to retailers by the carton of 24 per flavor. With thee flavors to choose from — Vanilla, Cappuccino and Macchiato — all contain a high amount of caffeine ranging from 89-126 milligrams per can. bdb coffee uses all-natural, non-GMO ingredients blended with cane sugar and milk. bdb coffee uses both Robusta and Arabica beans sourced from Africa, milk from New Zealand and cane sugar in place of white refined sugar. The steel cans have up to a three-year shelf life and stay colder longer compared to aluminum.

www.bdbcoffee.us